MLA Maulana Ajmal bats for encounters of drug dealers

GUWAHATI: Assam MLA Maulana Badruddin Ajmal on Tuesday advocated for police encounters against drug dealers, saying that laws alone cannot solve the problem. “The drug dealers are murderers who are killing society. Issue shoot-at-sight orders. Encounter two to four drug dealers and drug users,” Ajmal asked the government while talking to media persons outside the Assembly.

The Binnakandi MLA, who is the chief of the minority-based party All India United Democratic Front, believed that the drug problem could not be solved without police encounters.

Sherman Ali Ahmed, the state’s lone Trinamool Congress MLA, however, criticised Ajmal for advocating for “extra-judicial killings”, terming the statement condemnable.

Ahmed emphasised that no lawmaker should go against courts and instead allow law to take its course. “It is regrettable that an MLA has provoked the government to go for extra-judicial killings,” he said.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma defended the use of retaliatory force by the police.