Assam Budget: Polygamy practitioners to get no govt benefits

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has proposed in its budget that government employees found practising polygamy will be dismissed from service. The budget 2026-27 presented on Friday also proposed denial of benefits under government welfare schemes to men found guilty of the practice.

“In order to promote women’s empowerment and gender justice, any male practising polygamy shall not be eligible to avail of benefits under any government welfare scheme,” Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said in his budget speech.

A person convicted of an offence under any criminal law would also be denied benefits under welfare schemes. The government proposed to amend the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 to provide that any government servant found practising polygamy would be liable for dismissal from service.

The budget also proposed introduction of a “green cess” on identified polluting activities and assets. Baruah proposed to levy the green cess on stone crushers, coke-based industries, brick kilns, transfer of second-hand vehicles, commercial extraction of groundwater and such other environmentally sensitive industries and activities.

“The proceeds from this cess will be utilised for afforestation, pollution control, biodiversity conservation, climate adaptation, green energy, water resource management and other environmentally sustainable infrastructure,” Baruah said.