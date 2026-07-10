Assam Budget triples to Rs 2 lakh crore as government targets growth and inclusive development

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state's Budget has tripled to Rs 2,00,782 crore, with fund utilisation reaching 85 per cent.

As Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah presented his maiden Budget, Sarma said on X that Assam was undergoing an economic renaissance, with the Budget designed to drive growth while improving the lives of its people.

"Our Budget size has increased three-fold to Rs 2,00,782 crore in 2025–26, and all economic indicators have a positive outlook," Sarma wrote.