Assam Budget triples to Rs 2 lakh crore as government targets growth and inclusive development

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state's Budget has tripled to Rs 2,00,782 crore, with fund utilisation reaching 85 per cent.
As Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah presented his maiden Budget, Sarma said on X that Assam was undergoing an economic renaissance, with the Budget designed to drive growth while improving the lives of its people.
"Our Budget size has increased three-fold to Rs 2,00,782 crore in 2025–26, and all economic indicators have a positive outlook," Sarma wrote.
He added that the state's per capita income had risen threefold from Rs 60,817 in 2015–16 to Rs 1,85,429 in 2025–26, while Assam's own tax revenue had grown to Rs 39,294 crore.
Baruah said the Budget reflects the government's commitment to fiscal discipline, inclusive growth and meeting the aspirations of every citizen.
He said the financial plan was based on the party's Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) and would lay the foundation for a stronger, more self-reliant and developed Assam.
"Today, I have the privilege of presenting the Assam Budget 2026 under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma," Baruah said in a post on X.
(With inputs from PTI)