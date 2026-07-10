CM Himanta visits Meghalaya amid inter-state rift

GUWAHATI: Despite opposition from a Meghalaya political party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the adjoining state to join the celebrations on the last day of the four-day Jaintia festival ‘Behdeinkhlam.’

Taking to X, Sarma posted a video of the festivities organised at Jowai, the headquarters of West Jaintia Hills. “Overjoyed by the warmth and affection extended by the people of Meghalaya as I had the privilege of celebrating ‘Behdeinkhlam’ with them today in Jowai,” Sarma wrote.

“This vibrant festival of Jaintia Hills symbolises the driving away of negative forces & prayers for a bumper harvest,” he further added.