Assam

CM Himanta visits Meghalaya amid inter-state rift

Sarma’s visit came a day after the Voice of the People Party (VPP) had questioned the decision of the festival organisers to invite him as the chief guest.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam CM Himanta Biswa SarmaPhoto |ANI
Prasanta Mazumdar
Updated on
1 min read

GUWAHATI: Despite opposition from a Meghalaya political party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the adjoining state to join the celebrations on the last day of the four-day Jaintia festival ‘Behdeinkhlam.’

Taking to X, Sarma posted a video of the festivities organised at Jowai, the headquarters of West Jaintia Hills. “Overjoyed by the warmth and affection extended by the people of Meghalaya as I had the privilege of celebrating ‘Behdeinkhlam’ with them today in Jowai,” Sarma wrote.

“This vibrant festival of Jaintia Hills symbolises the driving away of negative forces & prayers for a bumper harvest,” he further added.

‘Behdeinkhlam,’ which literally means driving away the plague, is the biggest festival of the Pnar community. East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills are Pnar-majority districts.

Sarma’s visit came a day after the Voice of the People Party (VPP) had questioned the decision of the festival organisers to invite him as the chief guest. The VPP in a statement had extended greetings to people celebrating the festival but expressed disappointment that Sarma was invited.

Assam CM Himanta Sarma