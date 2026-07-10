CM Himanta visits Meghalaya amid inter-state rift

GUWAHATI: Despite opposition from a Meghalaya political party, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the adjoining state to join the celebrations on the last day of the four-day Jaintia festival ‘Behdeinkhlam.’
Taking to X, Sarma posted a video of the festivities organised at Jowai, the headquarters of West Jaintia Hills. “Overjoyed by the warmth and affection extended by the people of Meghalaya as I had the privilege of celebrating ‘Behdeinkhlam’ with them today in Jowai,” Sarma wrote.
“This vibrant festival of Jaintia Hills symbolises the driving away of negative forces & prayers for a bumper harvest,” he further added.
‘Behdeinkhlam,’ which literally means driving away the plague, is the biggest festival of the Pnar community. East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills are Pnar-majority districts.
Sarma’s visit came a day after the Voice of the People Party (VPP) had questioned the decision of the festival organisers to invite him as the chief guest. The VPP in a statement had extended greetings to people celebrating the festival but expressed disappointment that Sarma was invited.