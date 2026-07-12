'We’ll be ruthless': Assam CM Himanta drives road roller to crush seized drugs

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday drove a road roller to crush seized drugs and psychotropic substances, while announcing that the state government would be "ruthless" in its fight against the menace.

Seized drugs worth Rs 472.51 crore will be destroyed across nine districts, with Sarma launching the disposal process at the 14th Assam Police Battalion ground in Daulasal, Nalbari district.

Addressing the gathering, he said the Centre-state joint approach would help track the illicit movement of drugs, identify history-sheeters, nab traffickers at the borders before they enter Assam, and build strong cases to prosecute them. "We will be ruthless in this fight against drugs. That’s a promise and warning," he said.

He said drugs and psychotropic substances worth Rs 3,227 crore had been seized and 3,300 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Assam over the past five years.

The chief minister said the trafficking of drugs — heroin and methamphetamine tablets — from Myanmar had been a matter of concern, as Assam was increasingly being used as a transit route.

He said the drugs first arrive in Mizoram and Manipur from Myanmar before being trafficked to Assam. From Assam, they are then trafficked to West Bengal and other parts of the country.