Flood fury engulfs Upper Assam: Army deployed for rescue, rail services hit, tea estates submerged

The Indian Army has been deployed to evacuate people stranded in several districts of Upper Assam as the flood situation worsened following incessant rainfall, while rail services were disrupted and vast tea-growing areas remained submerged, PTI reported on Monday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Army personnel, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services, and Air Force helicopters have been pressed into service to rescue people from flood-hit areas in Sivasagar, Charaideo and other affected districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said four of his cabinet colleagues have been stationed in the flood-affected districts to oversee rescue and relief operations.

"In Sivasagar, 510 people have been safely rescued so far by SDRF and Fire & Emergency Services. Rescue efforts continue with additional boats and Army helicopters deployed to reach inaccessible areas," the CMO said in a statement.