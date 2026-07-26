Assam flood situation improves slightly, but over 6.5 lakh people remain affected; death toll rises to 66

The flood situation in Assam showed marginal improvement on Saturday, though nearly 6.55 lakh people across six districts continue to be affected. Four more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll from this year’s floods in the state to 66.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three of the latest deaths were reported from Sivasagar and one from Charaideo.

The number of people impacted by the floods declined from over 7.05 lakh across nine districts on Friday to 6,54,800 across six districts, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar, on Saturday.

Sivasagar remains the worst-affected district, with nearly 2.9 lakh people facing the impact of the floods. It is followed by Charaideo, where around 1.9 lakh people have been affected, and Jorhat, with more than 1.3 lakh people affected.