At least four workers killed in cylinder blast at factory in Assam's Cachar.

At least four workers were killed in a suspected cylinder blast at an iron casting unit in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, police said.

The explosion occurred in the afternoon at a shared premises housing Kade Global Infrastructure LLP and IRID Casting Works LLP in Pangram, under the jurisdiction of Udharbond police station, a senior police officer said.

"A sudden explosion shattered the factory and several people suffered injuries. They were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where four people were declared dead," he said.

According to preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused by an LPG cylinder engaged in casting work, the officer said.

The four deceased have been identified as Kiran Munda, Appu Baraik, Shyamal Gour and Sagar Nath, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Expressing condolence over the deaths, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is strictly monitoring the situation, and has apprehended four individuals.