At least four workers killed in cylinder blast at factory in Assam's Cachar.

At least four workers were killed in a suspected cylinder blast at an iron casting unit in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, police said.
The explosion occurred in the afternoon at a shared premises housing Kade Global Infrastructure LLP and IRID Casting Works LLP in Pangram, under the jurisdiction of Udharbond police station, a senior police officer said.
"A sudden explosion shattered the factory and several people suffered injuries. They were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital, where four people were declared dead," he said.
According to preliminary investigation, the explosion was caused by an LPG cylinder engaged in casting work, the officer said.
The four deceased have been identified as Kiran Munda, Appu Baraik, Shyamal Gour and Sagar Nath, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
Expressing condolence over the deaths, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is strictly monitoring the situation, and has apprehended four individuals.
"Industrial negligence will not be tolerated and we will take firm action against any lapses," he said.
The Cachar district police are investigating the case from the safety lapse angle, and have detained the manager and three others for questioning, the CMO said.
"I have asked Shri @RajdeepGoala14, MLA to meet the families and extend all assistance they need in this tough time. We will offer the families Rs 5 lakh each under CM Relief Fund," Sarma said.
Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai went to the spot and reviewed the situation.
He said that Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased has been sanctioned by the chief minister.
"Multiple probes will be carried out by various agencies to ascertain the exact cause of the blast. If any lapse is found, action will be taken against the culprit," Rai said.
The civil administration, police and the Labour Commissioner will conduct separate investigations into the incident, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)