Assam flood situation improves slightly; central team assesses damage, relief

GUWAHATI: The flood situation in Assam improved marginally, while a five-member central team assessed the damage for the second straight day on Monday.

The inter-ministerial central team, led by M Ramachandru, Joint Secretary, Disaster Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, took stock of rescue operations, relief measures, and crop and livestock losses in Sivasagar district on Monday.

The team also visited adjoining Charaideo district on Sunday. Sivasagar and Charaideo are the worst-hit districts.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the situation in Sivasagar was improving as the floodwater receded. "The situation in Sivasagar is slowly returning to normal as water levels recede in many areas,” Sarma said.

He added, "Based on the reduction, we are gradually restoring power in areas with another 11% reduction in power cut areas from yesterday. We are monitoring the situation on an hourly basis."