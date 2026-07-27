IIT Guwahati student dies after ‘fall from building’

GUWAHATI: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Guwahati) died after allegedly falling from a building on the campus. The deceased, a third-year BTech student, was from Odisha. The death prompted a police investigation.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the untimely demise of a 3rd year BTech student at IIT Guwahati. He passed away on Sunday, 26 July. The institute is cooperating fully with the police, who are investigating the matter, and we are awaiting their findings before we share any further information on this matter,” the IIT Guwahati said in a statement issued on Monday.

The institute has been in close contact with the family, providing all necessary support during this difficult time. It requested everyone to refrain from speculation until further facts were established.

“The institute remains deeply committed to the mental health and wellbeing of its students. Through the SAATHI Counselling Club and the Centre for Holistic Wellbeing, IIT Guwahati provides students with access to licensed counsellors and psychiatrists, including round-the-clock online counselling support,” the institute said.

It urged all students, who might be struggling, or who knew a friend who was struggling, to reach out to these support systems. “We assure that no one on this campus has to face difficult times alone,” the institute said.