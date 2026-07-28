Air India Express waives transportation fee on relief materials for flood-hit Assam

NEW DELHI: Air India Express (AIX) has announced a waiver of cargo charges for the transportation of relief material to Assam to support the ongoing humanitarian response to the floods that have affected several parts of the state.

The waiver will be available on Air India Express flights to Guwahati from Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

An official release from AIX said, “The initiative aims to facilitate the movement of essential relief supplies by registered NGOs and recognised relief agencies working to support flood-affected communities.”

Eligible consignments include relief materials such as food and dry rations, drinking water, medicines, hygiene and sanitation kits, clothing, blankets, tarpaulins and other essential humanitarian supplies, it said.

“It is subject to applicable regulatory requirements and AIX verification, acceptance, and carriage policies,” the statement added.

Air India Express currently operates six daily flights from Delhi, three daily flights from Bengaluru and two daily flights from Kolkata to Guwahati, providing multiple daily options for the movement of relief cargo.

Registered NGOs and recognised relief organisations wishing to dispatch relief material may email the airline at relief@airindiaexpress.com or call +91 7982118680, along with details of their organisation and cargo requirements.

The airline's cargo team will coordinate shipment acceptance, documentation, packaging guidelines and flight allocation, subject to operational feasibility and available capacity.