Centre working closely with Assam government on flood relief, says PM Modi

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the meeting.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,45,495 people have been impacted in six districts, Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan) in the floods.

Altogether 90 relief camps are operational, sheltering 28,695 people due to the floods. Additionally, 94 relief distribution centres were also functional.

Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF and civil defence personnel, are carrying out the rescue and relief operations, with 67 boats deployed in the affected areas, the bulletin said.

A crop area of 37,139.52 hectares was still submerged and 26,679 animals have been washed away, ASDMA said.

Damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure was reported from various parts of the affected districts, it added.

The flood situation improved on Tuesday, with no fresh fatalities reported and water levels receding in several districts, officials said.

A central team visited Sivasagar, one of the worst-hit districts in the current wave of floods, and reviewed the situation in the eastern parts of the state, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)