Assam flood toll climbs to 78; over three lakh still affected as IMD warns of more rain

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Thursday despite receding waters in several parts of the state, with the death toll rising to 78 and more than three lakh people still affected.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland over the next three days, raising concerns of fresh flooding in vulnerable districts.

"There was no rain in most of the flood-hit Upper Assam districts.

So, water level continued to recede from the inundated villages, giving some respite to villagers," an official of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

The authority's daily flood bulletin issued on Wednesday night said three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours two from Sivasagar district and one from Golaghat. With these, the toll in this year's flood has reached 78.

Altogether 3,00,031 people remained affected, with Charaideo being the worst-hit with 1,37,561 people impacted, followed by Sivasagar (84,600) and Jorhat (49,911).