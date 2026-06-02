Condition of Assam teen injured in machete attack improves; slain accused denied burial at public graveyard

GUWAHATI: A Class 12 girl from Assam, who was grievously injured in an attack by a young man after she rejected his advances, is responding to treatment. Meanwhile, residents of five villages refused to allow the burial of the accused at a public graveyard after he was killed in a police encounter.

The 17-year-old girl is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati for multiple injuries. A team of doctors is attending to her.

GMCH Superintendent Dr Devajit Choudhury said she was showing signs of improvement and was able to speak and recognise her father.

“We are treating her physical injuries. However, she will require counselling to recover from the trauma,” he said.

The accused, Roj Ali alias Ashik, allegedly attacked the girl and her cousin, Madhurjya Barman, with a sharp weapon at Gangapur in Mukalmua on Sunday evening while they were returning from Nalbari town. Madhurjya, a local leader of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), died on the spot.