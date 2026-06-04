Assam to roll out emergency mobile alert system to warn citizens about impending disasters

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Thursday said it will implement the Cell Broadcast System (CBS), a public warning mechanism launched by the central government, across the northeastern state in the coming days.

Developed by C-DOT under the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Home Affairs, the system enables authorities to send instant, geo-targeted emergency alerts directly to all mobile phones in a specific area.

The CBS has been made available for implementation across India, including Assam, and a nationwide test was conducted in May.

The system has already proven effective during real disasters in several states.

"However, in the states including Assam wherein, Model Code of Conduct was in force, the test was excluded. Hence now, the Government of Assam is planning to implement the activity across the state as instructed by the Government of India," ASDMA said in a statement.

The CBS involves dissemination of critical and time-sensitive messages for impending disasters to all mobile devices within a designated geographical area, irrespective of whether the recipients are residents or visitors.

"During the implementation of the said CBS, the citizens may receive emergency alerts on their mobile devices pertaining to disasters. The CBS alerts are highly sensitive, which trigger a loud audio alarm/notification on mobile handsets for approximately 30 seconds whenever received," the ASDMA said.