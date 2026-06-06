Kaziranga records 30 raptor, six stork species in biodiversity survey

GUWAHATI: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, known for its one-horned rhinoceros population, has recorded 30 species of raptors and six species of storks, according to a recent survey.
The comprehensive stork and raptor rapid survey was conducted between February and March this year by the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve authority in collaboration with researchers from Gauhati University. The report was released on World Environment Day on Friday.
The survey recorded 30 raptor species with 217 individuals and 6 stork species with 266 individuals.
Kaziranga supports a wide variety of diurnal and nocturnal raptors, including eagles, falcons, vultures, buzzards and owls. The park’s extensive network of wetlands is home to several resident and migratory stork species.
Of the 112 species of raptors recorded in India, nearly 50 have been documented in Kaziranga and its adjoining landscape. Assam’s diverse wetlands and Himalayan foothills provide critical habitats for these birds of prey.
“The global total of stork species stands at 20, primarily found in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. Eight of them, found in India, have also been recorded in Assam and Kaziranga landscape. The region’s vast network of wetlands and tall trees provides them safe hunting and nesting grounds,” the park said in a statement.
The survey, conducted across the park’s three administrative zones, including East Assam Wildlife Division, Biswanath Wildlife Division and Nagaon Wildlife Division, revealed a striking diversity.
The Eastern Assam Wildlife Division recorded 21 species of raptors and five species of storks, followed by Biswanath Wildlife Division with 20 species of raptors and six species of storks, and Nagaon Wildlife Division with 14 species of raptors and five species of storks.
Among the stork species, Asian openbill was the most abundant with 92 individuals recorded, while the Greater adjutant stork was the rarest species with only three individual sightings.
Among the raptors, Himalayan griffon vulture was the most common with 69 individuals recorded, while booted eagle and white tailed eagle were the rarest species with only one sighting each.
The Kaziranga landscape also serves as a last stronghold for the enigmatic Pallas’s fish eagle.
“These findings underline Kaziranga’s importance for conservation and highlight priorities including nest and floodplain habitat protection, mitigation of powerline electrocution, continued telemetry and international collaboration to secure the species’ remaining populations,” the statement said.
It added that the findings would contribute to ongoing efforts to protect these threatened raptor and stork species and enhance the biodiversity of the park’s diverse habitats.