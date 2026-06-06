Kaziranga records 30 raptor, six stork species in biodiversity survey

GUWAHATI: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam, known for its one-horned rhinoceros population, has recorded 30 species of raptors and six species of storks, according to a recent survey.

The comprehensive stork and raptor rapid survey was conducted between February and March this year by the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve authority in collaboration with researchers from Gauhati University. The report was released on World Environment Day on Friday.

The survey recorded 30 raptor species with 217 individuals and 6 stork species with 266 individuals.

Kaziranga supports a wide variety of diurnal and nocturnal raptors, including eagles, falcons, vultures, buzzards and owls. The park’s extensive network of wetlands is home to several resident and migratory stork species.

Of the 112 species of raptors recorded in India, nearly 50 have been documented in Kaziranga and its adjoining landscape. Assam’s diverse wetlands and Himalayan foothills provide critical habitats for these birds of prey.

“The global total of stork species stands at 20, primarily found in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. Eight of them, found in India, have also been recorded in Assam and Kaziranga landscape. The region’s vast network of wetlands and tall trees provides them safe hunting and nesting grounds,” the park said in a statement.