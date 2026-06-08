Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma allocates portfolios to 12 newly inducted ministers; keeps home, PWD

The 12 ministers were sworn in on June 5, while four other ministers were administered the oath of office on May 12 along with the chief minister.

The portfolios of the four ministers were announced earlier.

Former speaker Biswajit Daimary, who was also inducted into the ministry, has been allocated Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Sports and Youth Welfare; Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship; and Indigenous, Tribal Faith and Culture departments.

AGP's Keshab Mahanta, a minister in the NDA government since 2016, has been allocated Revenue & Disaster Management; Science, Technology and Climate Change; and General Administration potfolios.

Pijush Hazarika, a close associate of Sarma since his Congress days, has been given Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs.

Kaushik Rai, also a minister in the previous government, has been given the responsibility of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs; Housing and Urban Affairs, and Cooperation departments.

Krishnendu Paul has been allocated Public Health Engineering, Hill Areas and Barak Valley Development portfolios.

Among the newcomers, Ashwini Ray Sarkar has been given the departments of Social Justice & Empowerment, Soil Conservation and Welfare of Minorities & Development.

Another new face, Nilima Devi, elected to the assembly for the first time, has been given the departments of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, and Fishery.

Susanta Borgohain, another first-time minister, has been allocated the Water Resources and Judicial departments.

The four ministers who were sworn-in on May 12 are Rameswar Teli, Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora and Charan Boro.

Teli, a former Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second government, was allocated Labour Welfare, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare and Transformation and Development departments.

Neog, the finance minister in Sarma's previous cabinet, was allocated the portfolios for Women and Child Development, and Tourism.

Bora, the agriculture minister in the previous government, was given the charge of Panchayat and Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Border Protection and Development, and Excise departments.

Boro, also a minister in the previous government, retained the Transport and Welfare of Bodoland departments.