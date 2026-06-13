Assam to stop issuing Aadhaar to those above 18 to curb illegal immigration: CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Cabinet has decided that Aadhaar cards would not be issued to those above the age of 18 to ensure illegal immigrants don't acquire the document.
"In exceptional cases, the district commissioner will have to send a proposal to the state government seeking permission for issuing the card," he said at a press conference here after chairing a cabinet meeting.
Remarking that Aadhaar card issuance has reached a saturation point in the state, Sarma said, "In some districts, it has crossed the 100 per cent mark, and we must ascertain who these people are who are taking the additional Aadhaar cards."
The step is being taken to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshis get Aadhaar cards, he claimed.
Aadhaar cards will, however, continue to be issued to people from the tea garden community, the Scheduled Tribes, the Scheduled Castes and the disabled, as many are yet to receive the cards. It will also continue to be issued to those below the age of 18.
"The ban will, however, be absolute from April 1, 2027, and people from these communities above the age of 18 will also stop receiving it from that date," the chief minister said.
Sarma had earlier said the state government would be "very strict" in issuing Aadhaar cards, and it would not be easy to get the document in Assam.
Last year, he had said the Assam government was mulling stricter rules for the issuance of Aadhaar cards for adults as part of its efforts to curb illegal immigration from Bangladesh.
Sarma on Saturday said the Cabinet has also approved the implementation of a framework for the VB-G RAM G Act in the state. It would be implemented from July 1, he said.
The budgetary allocation is Rs 2000 crore, and 125 man-days will be provided for direct wage employment under the new rural employment generation law, he said.
Besides providing employment, importance will be given to creating assets from the man-days under the Act, Sarma added.
The Cabinet also approved the establishment of Guwahati Satellite Cities Development Authority (GSCDA) to plan, finance, and develop satellite cities in and around the metropolis.
This will be within the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority jurisdiction.
It was also decided in the meeting that cabinet approval will now be required for issuing 'No Objection Certificates' to officers of All India Services like IAS for central and inter-state deputation, the chief minister said.
Sarma said the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be convened on July 6, and the exact date for the budget presentation will be announced soon.
(With inputs from PTI)