Four Assam heritage products receive GI tag: CM Himanta Sarma

Four traditional products from Assam have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Monday.

The newly recognised products include Bihu Pepa, a traditional musical instrument, Bah Silpa (bamboo craft), and handloom products from Karbi Anglong and the Deori community.

“A proud moment for Assam! Our efforts to conserve and promote our rich heritage get another shot in the arm,” Sarma said in a post on X.