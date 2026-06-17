Bangladeshi miscreants abduct Assam man, BGB hands him over to BSF

GUWAHATI: Miscreants from Bangladesh abducted an Assam man from the international border in Katigorah area of the state’s Cachar district and physically assaulted him before the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed him over to the Border Security Force (BSF) after flag meetings.
The incident occurred during the day on Tuesday after the abductee, Ranjit Das (60), had gone to the “zero line” along with other Indian farmers for farming.
The miscreants reportedly used a boat to cross the Surma river that separates the two countries in that area. The zero line stretches 150 yards on either side of the border.
“We were returning after work when I remembered that I left my machete behind. I went to collect it when two persons suddenly arrived. They assaulted me before abducting me,” Das said.
After more than 10 hours, the BGB handed Das over to the BSF at the Bhanga border outpost in adjoining Sribhumi district. Later, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
His village Chandinagar Part-II adjoins the border. The locals go to their fields at zero line for farming activities after the BSF opens the gate of barbed-wire fence in the morning.
Das’s son, Sujit, said, “My father went to the place along with 16 other villagers. One of them called me and informed that he was abducted. I immediately alerted BSF officials and they rushed to the site.”
Local BJP legislator Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha said Das was physically assaulted. “There was certainly some motive behind the incident of assault and abduction,” the MLA said.
He further stated that Das was released due to efforts made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BSF and the administration.
“I have seen what a strong chief minister can do politically and diplomatically. He contacted leaders in Delhi, the BSF and other higher authorities. Pressure was built on Bangladesh and it was forced to release the man,” Purkayastha further stated.