Bangladeshi miscreants abduct Assam man, BGB hands him over to BSF

GUWAHATI: Miscreants from Bangladesh abducted an Assam man from the international border in Katigorah area of the state’s Cachar district and physically assaulted him before the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) handed him over to the Border Security Force (BSF) after flag meetings.

The incident occurred during the day on Tuesday after the abductee, Ranjit Das (60), had gone to the “zero line” along with other Indian farmers for farming.

The miscreants reportedly used a boat to cross the Surma river that separates the two countries in that area. The zero line stretches 150 yards on either side of the border.

“We were returning after work when I remembered that I left my machete behind. I went to collect it when two persons suddenly arrived. They assaulted me before abducting me,” Das said.

After more than 10 hours, the BGB handed Das over to the BSF at the Bhanga border outpost in adjoining Sribhumi district. Later, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.