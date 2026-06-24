Assam on high alert after heavy rainfall, flash floods in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Wednesday sounded a high alert after heavy rainfall and flash floods were reported from the Lower Subansiri district of the adjoining Arunachal Pradesh.

The Assam government said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation, as the rains in the Lower Subansiri were expected to have downstream impacts on several Assam districts.

"According to information received from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, and the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, Yazali station in Lower Subansiri district recorded about 72.8 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, with a major part of the rainfall occurring between 6 am and 9 am on 24 June," the Assam government said in a statement.

Satellite and radar imagery indicated that the torrential rainfall resulted in flash floods and a substantial increase in river discharge in the upper catchment areas.

"Flash floods were reported in the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project area. Due to the sudden increase in inflows, operational measures were undertaken and one spillway gate was opened to release excess water. Reports from Yazali indicate that flash floods accompanied by debris flow have caused damage to houses and infrastructure in the affected areas," the statement said.

In view of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchments and the increased river flows, a substantial rise in water levels and flow velocity in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries was anticipated in the downstream areas, the government said.