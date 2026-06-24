Assam on high alert after heavy rainfall, flash floods in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Wednesday sounded a high alert after heavy rainfall and flash floods were reported from the Lower Subansiri district of the adjoining Arunachal Pradesh.
The Assam government said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation, as the rains in the Lower Subansiri were expected to have downstream impacts on several Assam districts.
"According to information received from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, and the Meteorological Centre, Itanagar, Yazali station in Lower Subansiri district recorded about 72.8 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours, with a major part of the rainfall occurring between 6 am and 9 am on 24 June," the Assam government said in a statement.
Satellite and radar imagery indicated that the torrential rainfall resulted in flash floods and a substantial increase in river discharge in the upper catchment areas.
"Flash floods were reported in the Panyor Lower Hydroelectric Project area. Due to the sudden increase in inflows, operational measures were undertaken and one spillway gate was opened to release excess water. Reports from Yazali indicate that flash floods accompanied by debris flow have caused damage to houses and infrastructure in the affected areas," the statement said.
In view of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchments and the increased river flows, a substantial rise in water levels and flow velocity in the Brahmaputra and its tributaries was anticipated in the downstream areas, the government said.
The flood wave is expected to first affect districts such as Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur, before moving further downstream through other districts and eventually, traversing up to Dhubri over the next one to two days.
"The situation is being monitored at the highest level in the state. On the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Secretary, Assam, has spoken to all concerned authorities and directed them to remain on maximum alert and ensure all necessary preparedness measures," the statement said.
District administrations and line departments in potentially affected districts have been asked to maintain close vigilance and take timely preventive and response measures.
Teams of State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and other emergency response agencies are being kept ready for deployment, and field-level officers have been directed to closely monitor river conditions and vulnerable locations.
The Assam government advised people residing in low-lying and flood-prone areas to remain vigilant and, move to safer places as and when advised by local authorities. They were requested not to venture into inundated areas and avoid travelling by country boats and other small vessels across the Brahmaputra and other rivers during this period, as river currents are expected to increase considerably.
"The state government is maintaining constant coordination with all concerned agencies and district administrations and will continue to issue advisories and updates as required in the interest of public safety," the statement read.