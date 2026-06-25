Restrictions on commercial LPG withdrawn: Assam chief secy

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on Thursday announced that all restrictions on commercial LPG cylinders have been withdrawn with immediate effect, following improvement in the West Asia war crisis.

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) has communicated to all states after a review of the situation, and decided to relax the restrictions on sale of commercial LPG cylinders, Kota said in a post on X.

"The Government of India has reviewed the temporary LPG supply restrictions imposed during the recent West Asia crisis and has decided to restore commercial LPG supplies to pre-crisis levels," he added.

Some of the key directives communicated by the MoPNG are withdrawal of sectoral restrictions on non-domestic (commercial) packed LPG and resuming supplies of commercial LPGs at pre-crisis levels, Kota said.

"Bulk LPG supplies may be restored up to 50 per cent of pre-crisis consumption levels. Consumers with access to PNG are to continue or transition to PNG as a long-term measure," he added.

Kota also shared a letter from MoPNG Secretary Neeraj Mittal, who earlier during the day wrote to all states and union territories to inform the Centre's decision on withdrawal of the restrictions.

Mittal's letter stated that all commercial and industrial consumers' data must continue to be captured by the OMCs (Oil Marketing Companies) in their databases.

"A unified database may be maintained by sector across the 3 OMCs. Further, as already instructed, such commercial/bulk customers who have shifted to PNG shall remain on PNG," he told the states and UTs.

If other LPG customers can access PNG and can shift to PNG or are in the process of shifting to local PNG network, they shall be permanently transitioned to PNG, Mittal said.

"OMCs shall ensure that this transition to PNG continues to happen in conjunction with CGD entities," he added.