Ambubachi Mela ends as Assam' Kamakhya temple doors reopen for devotees

Famed Ambubachi Mela at Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal hill in Guwahati ended on Friday with the reopening of shrine doors for devotees, and thousands queued up since early morning to pay obeisance to the deity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said more than eight lakh devotees visited the annual fair, which is held on the temple premises when the shrine doors remain closed as the Goddess is believed to be undergoing the annual menstrual cycle during the period.

"The underlying phenomenon behind the Ambubachi at Maa Kamakhya has no parallel anywhere. It is emblematic of the centrality of Nari Shakti in Assam's civilisational heritage," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Over the last few days, more than 8 lakhs devotees joined this unique celebration," he added.

Devotees lined up since the wee hours to pay obeisance as the doors were opened after ritualistic bath and worship of the Goddess in the morning.

"The temple doors will remain open till sunset today. We hope that the devotees can have a peaceful 'darshan'," a temple official said.

The doors were closed since Monday evening, marking the beginning of the Ambubachi Mela for which devotees and visitors converge from across the country as well as different parts of the world.

A major tourist event in the state, 7,72,019 people, including 42 foreigners, had visited the Mela last year. In 2024, a total of 7,46,066 devotees, including 20 from abroad, had come for the event.

(With inputs from PTI)