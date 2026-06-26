Drugs worth Rs 10.8 crore seized in Assam's Sribhumi district; one arrested

GUWAHATI: Drugs worth over Rs 10 crore have been seized and one person has been arrested in Assam's Sribhumi district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

He said an operation is underway in seach of others involved in the racket.

"Rs 10.8 crore is a heavy price to pay for crossing paths with @assampolice. Kudos to @sribhumipolice for intercepting a massive consignment during an overnight operation," Sarma said in a post on X.

"One apprehended and the hunt for the remaining accused is on," he added.