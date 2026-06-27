Assam police foil alleged ULFA(I) terror plot, arrest two militants in Tinsukia

"A terror attack was averted in Tinsukia. An intelligence-driven operation was carried out by Tinsukia Police, with assistance from central agencies, yesterday, during which two active ULFA(I) cadres were apprehended at Jagun," the police said.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that ULFA(I) had tasked them with targeting and indiscriminately killing innocent people in Tinsukia town to create terror among the public," the police added.

According to the police, the planned modus operandi indicated the influence of external actors seeking to destabilise the region.

Police said legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is under way.

ULFA(I) operates from bases in Myanmar, where its leadership is believed to be based. Tinsukia, which has witnessed several militant attacks in the past, remains one of Assam's worst insurgency-affected districts.

Tinsukia, Dibrugarh and Charaideo, all of them in upper Assam, are the state’s three “disturbed” districts where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has remained enforced.