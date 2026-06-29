Assam CID cracks down on fake recruitment racket, seven arrested

Assam Police has busted a job scam and arrested seven people over a span of one month.

A report quoting the CID wing of the Assam Police said that the accused persons were operating as part of an organised racket and allegedly cheated job aspirants of substantial sums of money by issuing forged appointment letters.

They used fabricated government seals and false recruitment notices under the water resources repartment. Victims were made to believe they were being offered legitimate government employment.

A case has been registered at the CID Police Station vide CID PS Case No. 04/25 under Sections 61(2), 318(4), 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The latest arrest, according to a report, was made on June 27, when Gunamoni Baishya was apprehended from Nalbari district.

CID Assam said the investigation is continuing to identify other members of the racket and ascertain the full extent of the fraud.

The agency has advised the public to verify the authenticity of all government recruitment notifications through official channels and cautioned against making any payment in exchange for promises of government employment.