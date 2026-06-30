Assam: Man accused of posing as doctor dies in judicial custody at Kokrajhar jail

A man accused of impersonating a doctor died on Tuesday, June 30, after suffering a medical emergency while in judicial custody at Kokrajhar Jail, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Rabindra Chandra Nag, was arrested by Kajalgaon Police on June 25 following allegations that he had posed as a medical practitioner.

According to officials, the arrest was made based on an FIR filed by the Assam Council of Medical Registration. Nag was apprehended from Dhaligaon, produced before a court the same day, and subsequently remanded to judicial custody at Kokrajhar Jail.

A report quoting officials said Nag experienced a cardiac-related medical emergency inside the jail during the early hours of Tuesday. Jail authorities rushed him to Kokrajhar Medical College in critical condition, where he was provided medical treatment. Despite the efforts of doctors, he was pronounced dead at around 7:30 am.

Authorities are expected to carry out the necessary legal and administrative procedures in connection with the custodial death.