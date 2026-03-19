Assam polls: Congress, Raijor Dal unite to defeat BJP

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Congress-led Opposition front received a shot in the arm on Thursday as the Raijor Dal decided to join it.

Activist-turned-Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi said his party reached an understanding with the Congress.

Following this development, the Opposition front now has six parties – Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), CPI(ML) and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

“We have signed an MoU. The Raijor Dal has decided to work from today to get Gaurav Gogoi as the next Chief Minister,” Akhil said at a press conference on Thursday night, flanked by Gaurav who is the Jorhat MP and Assam Congress president.

Akhil claimed that the people of the state were not happy under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government. “Under BJP-RSS rule, Assam’s social fabric has been destroyed,” he alleged.