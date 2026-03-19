BJP, AGP leaders switch sides to secure Assam poll tickets

While the BJP will field candidates in 89 seats, the AGP in 26, and the third partner of the coalition, the Bodoland People's Front, will nominate in 11.

With the allies contesting the polls under a seat-sharing arrangement, it had become known that the BJP would contest in Abhayapuri after the AGP refused to leave the bordering Bongaigaon seat.

Bongaigaon is currently represented by AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury, who was elected in the 2024 bye-election after the incumbent MLA and her husband Phani Bhusan Choudhury won the Lok Sabha polls from Barpeta constituency as an NDA candidate.

Phani Bhusan had been undefeated from Bongaigaon since 1983, making him the longest-serving MLA in the state so far.

Roy decided to switch sides to the other NDA ally in order to ensure that he became the ruling alliance's candidate in the constituency.

Meanwhile, at least two BJP leaders have joined the AGP with the hope of securing the alliance's nomination for the state polls.

Basanta Das of Naoboicha joined the regional outfit on Thursday, while Prakash Das had entered the AGP fold earlier this week, seeking to secure nomination from the Hajo-Sualkuchi seat.

Both these constituencies have been left for the AGP under the seat-sharing arrangement.

The chief executive councillor of Kamatapur Autonomous Council, Jibesh Roy, also joined the AGP on Thursday.

He is viewed as a ticket contender for the Bilasipara constituency.

A former Congress leader from Binnakandi, Sahabuddin Majumdar, also entered the AGP fold, with the hope of securing nomination from the seat.

The AGP and BPF are yet to declare their candidates for the elections.

The BJP has named its candidates for 88 seats in the first list.

Elections for the 126-member Assembly will be held on April 9, with counting of votes on May 4.

(With inputs from PTI)