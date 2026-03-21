TMC announces 17 candidates for Assam polls ; NPP fields three, including AIUDF turncoat Aminul Islam

GUWAHATI: The Trinamool Congress announced the first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming elections to the 126-member Assam assembly, with its state senior vice-president Dulu Ahmed among the key nominees.

The National People’s Party (NPP) also fielded candidates in three seats, including AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, who had switched sides recently.

Islam will contest from his constituency Mankachar. The two other NPP candidates are Daniel Langthasa from Haflong and Ganseng B Sangma from Boko-Chaygaon.

TMC's Ahmed will fight from the Chamaria constituency.

Other party candidates include Udangsri Narzary (Kokrajhar), Mominur Islam (Bilasipara), Kaushik Ranjan Das (Abhayapuri), Kalyani Kalita (Bajali), Rajan Chouhan (Goreswar), Hare Krishna Deka (Mangaldai), Faziur Rahman Laskar (Katigorah) and Shahajahan Laskar (Sonai).

The Assam assembly polls will be held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.