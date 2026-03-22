At least four Assam cops injured in suspected militant attack in Tinsukia district

GUWAHATI: Suspected militants attacked an Assam Police commando camp which left at least four personnel injured.

The incident occurred at Jagun in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district bordering Arunachal Pradesh in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the assailants fired multiple rocket-propelled grenades, followed by indiscriminate fire. The personnel retaliated and a gunfight continued for some time.

Of the four injured, three sustained grievous injuries. They were rushed to a hospital. Security forces launched a massive operation in search of the attackers.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. The Paresh Baruah faction of insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-Independent) is active along the Assam-Arunachal border areas of Upper Assam.

Tinsukia is one Assam’s worst insurgency-affected districts. There have been many attacks in the past targeting security personnel. The latest attack came after a long time.