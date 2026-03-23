Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi files nomination, debuts in Assembly polls

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday filed his nomination from the Jorhat seat in Upper Assam.

This is the maiden Assembly election for Gogoi, who was earlier elected to the Lok Sabha thrice – twice from Kaliabor (now renamed as Kaziranga) and once from Jorhat.

The Congress is hoping to fare well, particularly in the 27-seat Upper Assam, riding on his popularity. He had won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Jorhat seat, defeating his nearest rival, student leader-turned-politician Topon Gogoi of the BJP.

The BJP could not defeat him despite an aggressive campaign which was led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

After filing his nomination, Gogoi told media persons that the upcoming election was an opportunity to cleanse Assam politics, allegedly soiled by the ruling BJP.

He promised that the Congress, if elected, would ensure equitable access to welfare schemes meant for women. He made the promise for an obvious reason.

The state has a popular social welfare scheme called “Orunodoi,” under which a monthly direct benefit transfer of Rs 1,250 is provided to women from economically disadvantaged families.