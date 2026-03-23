Attack on police camp raises questions on Assam's internal security: Congress

GUWAHATI: Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh on Monday questioned Assam's internal security, a day after a state police commando camp was attacked by ULFA(I) militants.

He claimed the state's security was in shambles and the people will hold the government accountable when the ruling parties approach them for next month's Assembly elections.

"The attack on the Assam Police commando camp is a dangerous matter. The militants dared to attack the police," Singh told PTI.

At least four security personnel were injured in the militant attack on the police commando camp at Jagun in Tinsukia district on Sunday.

The proscribed ULFA(I) took responsibility for the attack, while CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said counter operations have been launched to nab those behind it.

Singh maintained that the attack raised questions about the state's law and order situation.

"On August 15 two years ago, 22 bombs were found in the state, but nothing happened. The chief minister said we will take strong action. Had such action been taken, this attack would not have taken place," the AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam claimed.

"Question is being raised on the state's internal security. If you can't secure your own state, can't fight the terrorists, with what face are you going for the elections and seeking votes?" Singh said, questioning the BJP-led regime in this northeastern state.

"The biggest danger today is security, which is in shambles. The government has failed to protect our own state," he added.

He asserted that the public will question the government on its performance over the last five years, and speaking about polarisation along religious lines will not help.

"Mere talk will not do. People want jobs for their children, they want the family's monthly budget to remain manageable, and prices are under control," Singh added.