JMM releases list of 21 candidates for Assam assembly polls, eyes tribal vote consolidation

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday announced its list of 21 candidates for the elections to the 126-member Assam assembly.

JMM is keen to shed its image as a regional party and emerge as a national political outfit, with an aim to woo about 70 lakh people of the tea tribe community, many members of which trace their ancestry to Jharkhand.

"After a detailed deliberation, the JMM has decided to contest 21 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam," JMM general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey told PTI.

Pandey said the party has fielded Priti Rekha Baria (Mazbat), Teharu Gour (Biswanath), Amit Nag (Khumtai), Bhuben Murari (Chabua), Phedricson Hasda (Gossaingaon), Baldev Teli (Sonari), Peter Minj (Duliajan), Paban Sautal (Rongonadi), Bharat Nayak (Digboi) and Prabhat Das Panika (Bhergaon).

The other candidates include Mahabir Baske (Tingkhong), Abdul Mazan (Barchalla), Mathew Topno (Rangapara), Jemal Minj (Margherita), Sanjay Bagh (Naharkatia), Muna Karmakar (Makum), Ratnakar Tati (Doomdooma), Sahil Munda (Sarupathar), Sonia (Titabor) and Pratapching Rangphar (Bokajan).

JMM is eying Assam's sizeable tribal population, including a large number of tea garden workers with their roots in Jharkhand's Chhotanagpur region, which presents a fertile ground for the party's expansion.

These communities, the JMM believes, have social and economic concerns that "have not been adequately addressed" and are seeking stronger political representation.

Pandey said, "Hemant Soren has emerged as a popular leader in the nationwide fight for the rights of tribals. He has earned the faith of the tea tribe community. Local tribal people in Assam also consider him a strong personality who can take up their cause and fight against injustice."

Soren has been visiting Assam and raising the issues of the tribals in the northeastern state since the JMM won the Jharkhand assembly polls in 2024.

Soren, on the concluding day of the Jharkhand assembly's Budget session earlier this month, had claimed that deprived communities from across the nation are looking at Jharkhand for raising their issues. "We will definitely become the voice of tribals facing atrocities elsewhere, be it Assam, Manipur or any corner of the country," the Jharkhand CM had said.