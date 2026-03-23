Kalpana Soren gets Trailblazer Award at BRICS women summit

RANCHI: Gandey MLA and the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren, was conferred the ‘Women Empowerment Trailblazers Award’ at the BRICS CCI WE Annual Women Summit and Felicitation 2026, held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.
The honour, presented by the Women Empowerment Vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recognises her efforts towards advancing women’s empowerment.
Addressing the gathering, Kalpana Soren said the award is not an individual achievement but a tribute to women across Jharkhand and beyond who contribute significantly to their families, communities, and the economy.
She noted that women today are shattering barriers across diverse fields such as business, sports, science, innovation, and governance and are playing a pivotal role in driving overall development.
Emphasising the need to amplify the voices of marginalised women, she further added that women in Jharkhand are increasingly seen as entrepreneurs and agents of change rather than mere beneficiaries under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
She also highlighted the role of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and local enterprises in strengthening economic independence and confidence among women.
Referring to her recent visit to London, she noted that her interactions with students from Jharkhand studying at institutions such as Oxford University showcased their strong resolve and global ambitions.
She emphasised that true empowerment must extend beyond mere inclusion, ensuring equity and equal opportunities for all women.
Her husband, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, congratulated Kalpna Soren through X platform and termed this honour a global recognition of ‘Nari Shakti.’
"It is a moment of immense pride for all of us that the MLA from Gandey—and my wife— @JMMKalpanaSoren Ji, is being honoured with the ‘Trailblazer Award’ at the BRICS CCI WE Annual Women Summit 2026. This honour symbolises the global recognition of ‘Nari Shakti’ (Women's Power), leadership, and Jharkhand’s model of empowerment,” he stated.
“This achievement of yours serves as an inspiration to countless women. Heartiest congratulations!” he added.
Several prominent personalities attended the event, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Raksha Khadse, Abhishek Singh, Sanjay Bhattacharyya, Dr Rupinder Brar, Shabana Azmi, Bhumi Pednekar, Lebogang Zulu, Dr Amita Chauhan, Margaret Coelho and Sameer Shastri, along with international delegates.