Kalpana Soren gets Trailblazer Award at BRICS women summit

RANCHI: Gandey MLA and the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Kalpana Soren, was conferred the ‘Women Empowerment Trailblazers Award’ at the BRICS CCI WE Annual Women Summit and Felicitation 2026, held at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi.

The honour, presented by the Women Empowerment Vertical of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, recognises her efforts towards advancing women’s empowerment.

Addressing the gathering, Kalpana Soren said the award is not an individual achievement but a tribute to women across Jharkhand and beyond who contribute significantly to their families, communities, and the economy.

She noted that women today are shattering barriers across diverse fields such as business, sports, science, innovation, and governance and are playing a pivotal role in driving overall development.

Emphasising the need to amplify the voices of marginalised women, she further added that women in Jharkhand are increasingly seen as entrepreneurs and agents of change rather than mere beneficiaries under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.