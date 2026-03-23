NDA candidates for Guwahati seats take out united rally ahead of nomination

GUWAHATI: In a show of united strength by the ruling alliance, NDA candidates from four of the constituencies of Guwahati on Monday took out a rally through the streets of the city as they proceeded to file their nominations together.

BJP candidates Pradyut Bordoloi (Dispur), Diplu Ranjan Sharma (New Guwahati) and Vijay Gupta (Central Guwahati), and its ally Asom Gana Parishad's (AGP) Tapan Das (Dimoria) led the rally.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the candidate from the fifth seat in Kamrup Metropolitan district, which comes under the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency.

Sarma had filed his nominations on Friday.

Supporters of BJP and AGP gathered at the Khanapara field in the city since morning, overcast skies failing to dampen their spirit.

The candidates, perched on an open van, proceeded towards the District Commissioner's office in a procession, with supporters waving party flags and raising slogans.

The candidates will have to walk the final leg to the DC's office, along with a limited number of people, as per guidelines issued by the authorities.

The BJP had witnessed much dissidence over its Dispur candidate, a Congress MP who joined the saffron party just last week.

The sitting BJP MLA Atul Bora, denied the ticket, had initially said he might contest as an Independent or lend support to the Congress nominee, but top party leadership reached out and pacified him.

Another senior BJP leader, Jayanta Das, viewed as a strong contender, has resigned from the party and is likely to file nomination as an Independent from Dispur seat.

The elections to the 126-member Assembly will be held on April 9. Votes will be counted on May 4.