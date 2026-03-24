EC turns to mascots, vloggers and contests to boost voter turnout in Assam

GUWAHATI: Special initiatives, including roping in a popular vlogger and a para-cyclist as campaign icons and organising street plays and rangoli competitions, have been launched across Assam to boost voter participation in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The initiatives are being carried out under the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme as per directions of the Election Commission of India, an official statement said.

“With the objective of enhancing voter turnout and spreading awareness about citizens’ fundamental democratic rights and responsibilities, a wide range of activities are being organised across the state under the supervision of the Chief Electoral Officer,” it said.

As part of the campaign, authorities are organising street plays, drawing and rangoli competitions, slogan-writing contests, digital poster-making events, wall-writing drives, news presentation competitions and workshops, among other programmes.

Several districts have also introduced unique mascots and enlisted popular local personalities as SVEEP icons to better connect with voters.

Among the mascots are ‘Bakhar’ in Lakhimpur, ‘Ganabandhu’ in Sonitpur, ‘Jolou’ in Jorhat, ‘Chameli’ in Golaghat, and ‘Dwimlu’ and ‘Sikhiri’ in Kokrajhar.

To reach younger voters, Jorhat district has enlisted Northeast vlogger Abhinav Borah, known by his social media handle ‘LazyGuy’, as a campaign face.

In Lakhimpur, actor Rajiv Duwari has been designated as an SVEEP icon.

Rakesh Banik, regarded as the first international para-cyclist from the Northeast, will also promote voter awareness through outreach programmes.

Expressing optimism about higher turnout, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel appealed to voters to exercise their democratic right.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will be held on April 9, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.