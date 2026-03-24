EC turns to mascots, vloggers and contests to boost voter turnout in Assam elections

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission has adopted innovative outreach strategies to improve voter turnout in the April 9 Assam Assembly elections.

The Commission is organising street plays, drawing competitions, rangoli competitions, slogan writing competitions, digital poster-making competitions, wall writing, news presentation competitions, workshops, and other creative awareness activities.

The Commission has roped in vlogger Abhinav Borah, who is known by his social media handle 'LazyGuy', and para-cyclist Rakesh Banik to connect with the voters. Borah specialises in lifestyle, travel, and food vlogging, while Banik – the first para-cyclist from the Northeast to complete a 7,000-km transcontinental expedition from Moscow to Assam – is an embodiment of courage and resilience.

"In addition to attract and engage voters, several districts have introduced appealing mascots, while in some districts, popular personalities have been roped in as icons for voter awareness campaigns," the Commission said in a statement.

The notable mascots include ‘Bakhar’ of Lakhimpur, ‘Ganabandhu’ of Sonitpur, ‘Jolou’ of Jorhat, ‘Chameli’ of Golaghat, and ‘Dwimlu’ and ‘Sikhiri’ of Kokrajhar, which have garnered significant public attention.