EC turns to mascots, vloggers and contests to boost voter turnout in Assam elections

GUWAHATI: The Election Commission has adopted innovative outreach strategies to improve voter turnout in the April 9 Assam Assembly elections.
The Commission is organising street plays, drawing competitions, rangoli competitions, slogan writing competitions, digital poster-making competitions, wall writing, news presentation competitions, workshops, and other creative awareness activities.
The Commission has roped in vlogger Abhinav Borah, who is known by his social media handle 'LazyGuy', and para-cyclist Rakesh Banik to connect with the voters. Borah specialises in lifestyle, travel, and food vlogging, while Banik – the first para-cyclist from the Northeast to complete a 7,000-km transcontinental expedition from Moscow to Assam – is an embodiment of courage and resilience.
"In addition to attract and engage voters, several districts have introduced appealing mascots, while in some districts, popular personalities have been roped in as icons for voter awareness campaigns," the Commission said in a statement.
The notable mascots include ‘Bakhar’ of Lakhimpur, ‘Ganabandhu’ of Sonitpur, ‘Jolou’ of Jorhat, ‘Chameli’ of Golaghat, and ‘Dwimlu’ and ‘Sikhiri’ of Kokrajhar, which have garnered significant public attention.
Moreover, aligning with the theme “Jan Bhagidari, Matdata Shakti” and in observance of World Water Day, pledge-taking ceremonies and awareness activities were conducted in various districts. These were organised in collaboration with officials of the Public Health Engineering Department under the Jal Jeevan Mission, along with Booth Level Officers and members of local water user committees, to encourage voters’ participation.
“The initiatives have witnessed enthusiastic public participation. Expressing optimism for an increase in voter turnout, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel has appealed to all voters of the state to exercise their democratic right,” the statement said.
Meanwhile, the state government has declared the day of election as a paid holiday in all factories, tea plantations, shops and commercial establishments, establishments for public entertainment or amusement, contractors’ establishments, firms and such other industries/workshops, commercial and business establishments and financial and banking institutions etc in the state to enable the workers and employees to cast their votes.
A government notification said all government and non-government offices, panchayati raj institutions, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and commercial establishments, including banks, tea gardens and industries etc would remain closed on that day.