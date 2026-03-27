Evictees missing from voter list in Assam face uncertain future

SONAPUR: A 6-km-long paver block road from the National Highway 27 at Sonapur traverses to Kachutali, where a mosque, a dilapidated concrete house and a madrassa stand tall amid ruins. They are mute witnesses to the September 12, 2024, violent clashes between alleged encroachers of tribal belts and blocks and police personnel.

Two settlers were killed, and over 30 others, including police personnel and government officials, were injured. Hundreds of houses, belonging to Bengali-speaking Muslims who are known by the pejorative term “Miyas” in Assam, were razed, but authorities spared the Kachutali Jamia Masjid and its two other properties.

A section of the evictees found refuge on the mosque’s three-bigha premises, under a cluster of crammed, dingy bamboo hutments with no basic amenities at their disposal. A well, dug by the settlers, lies at the edge of the settlement and is the only source of drinking water for dozens of families. They rely on the nearby Digaru river to bath, or wash their clothes and utensils.

Only one makeshift toilet caters to women and girls. The men and the boys defecate in the open.

The scene is no better at two other adjoining areas where the evicted people are living. Overall, there are more than 2,000 voters.

The men eked out a living by toiling in the fields. They now work as daily wage labourers.

According to locals, a lower primary school in Kachutali was closed down just days after the spate of violence, forcing many children to drop out.

Assam will go to elections on April 9, but there is no excitement among these evictees, for their names have allegedly been deleted from the voter list. They said they had voted in past elections.