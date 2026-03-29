Amit Shah seeks five years to drive out ‘existing infiltrators’ from Assam

JORHAT: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the BJP had put an end to infiltration in Assam and sought five more years to remove the existing infiltrators from the state.

Addressing an election rally at Dhekiajuli in northern Assam’s Sonitpur district, Shah said infiltrators were taking away jobs meant for Assamese youth.

“Ten years have elapsed but we could not complete our drive against infiltrators. We have stopped infiltration and no infiltrator can enter Assam now. However, that is not enough. Those who infiltrated have to be driven out,” Shah said.

He appealed to people to re-elect the BJP, promising that it would drive infiltrators out of Assam in the next five years.

Training his guns on the Congress, the Home Minister said it had introduced the controversial Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act to encourage infiltration in Assam. The Act, viewed as pro-immigrant, was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2005.

Shah said the Congress had, for years, opened doors for infiltrators in Assam, but Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma closed the state’s borders to them.

“The Congress had changed Assam’s demography. Nine districts, including Dhubri, are now filled with infiltrators. Muslims have become the majority community in these districts. No matter how much (Congress leaders) Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi try, we will drive out the infiltrators,” Shah stated at another rally in Tihu.