Assam Congress candidate attacked days ahead of elections; party claims BJP involvement

JORHAT: Unidentified men on Monday attacked a Congress candidate of the April 9 Assam elections.

Sunil Chhetri, who is contesting from the Naduar constituency in Sonitpur district, was rushed to Chariduar Community Health Centre and later, shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in Tezpur. When reports last came in, he was taken to a private hospital.

The incident occurred at around 3 pm at Nomail area of Naduar when Chhetri was travelling in a convoy for election campaign.

In a social media video, he was seen lying on the ground, groaning, and surrounded by people, including police personnel.

“Look at the condition of our candidate. Why were we not given protection?” a woman was heard asking at the spot.

The Congress condemned the “brutal attack.” Party’s state president Gaurav Gogoi demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. He alleged that the administration was working in favour of the ruling party.