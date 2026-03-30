Assam Congress candidate attacked days ahead of elections; party claims BJP involvement

JORHAT: Unidentified men on Monday attacked a Congress candidate of the April 9 Assam elections.
Sunil Chhetri, who is contesting from the Naduar constituency in Sonitpur district, was rushed to Chariduar Community Health Centre and later, shifted to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital in Tezpur. When reports last came in, he was taken to a private hospital.
The incident occurred at around 3 pm at Nomail area of Naduar when Chhetri was travelling in a convoy for election campaign.
In a social media video, he was seen lying on the ground, groaning, and surrounded by people, including police personnel.
“Look at the condition of our candidate. Why were we not given protection?” a woman was heard asking at the spot.
The Congress condemned the “brutal attack.” Party’s state president Gaurav Gogoi demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. He alleged that the administration was working in favour of the ruling party.
Taking to X, Congress leader Ripun Bora wrote, “…Such cowardly acts expose the BJP’s desperation and fear of losing ground. In a democracy, every citizen has the right to speak, campaign and hold peaceful rallies without intimidation.”
Chhetri is pitted against Padma Hazarika of the BJP.
The Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) expressed deep shock and outrage over the alleged attempt on the life of the Gorkha candidate. The organisation condemned the incident, terming it a cowardly act and a direct assault on democratic values and principles.
“We urge the authorities to provide enhanced security to Sunil Chhetri immediately. The mastermind of the attack, if proven to be another candidate as alleged, must be booked, and if found guilty, be barred from contesting the elections,” BGP secretary general, Assam, Nanda Kirati Dewan, demanded through a statement.
A former president of All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, Chhetri actively championed the cause of the Gorkha community, advocating for identity, rights, and empowerment.