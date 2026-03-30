Assam environmentalist Anand Agarwala wins Jadav Payeng International Award

JORHAT: Assam’s Jorhat-based environmentalist Anand Agarwala received the second Jadav Payeng International Award.

He was conferred the honour at a programme organised at Kaliapani in Jorhat’s Teok area on Sunday. Environmentalist Payeng and the heads of various institutes of higher education in Jorhat district were among dignitaries who were present.

The award, instituted by the Jyoti-Protap Education Trust, carries Rs 2 lakh besides a citation.

Agarwala (67) was overwhelmed. He called upon people to work for the protection of nature and environment.

“The ‘Forest Man of India’ Jadav Payeng is an inspiration for all green soldiers. He has shown not through speeches but through work that if people have the resolve, they can achieve the impossible,” said the green activist.

He lamented, “We call ourselves the greatest creature of God but we harm nature and the environment.”

The award is the brainchild of businessman and philanthropist Protap Saikia. He said Agarwala had contributed immensely to the Assamese society, particularly for the protection of nature and environment.

“He has dedicated his life to planting trees. He has also so far funded the education of 5,000 children and built public toilets across Jorhat,” Saikia said.