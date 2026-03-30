Former bureaucrats oppose withdrawal of order deploying 1,600 forest personnel for Assam poll duty

NEW DELHI: A group of former bureaucrats and environmentalists has sent a letter to the Assam Government and Chief Election Officer opposing the deployment of over 1,600 forest personnel for election duty in Assam. They argue that this decision contravenes a clear directive from the Supreme Court and established administrative rules of Election Commission of Inida(ECI).

The letter criticizes a March 19, 2026 order issued by MK Yadava, the Special Chief Secretary of Assam’s Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change directing the commandants of the Jakhalbandha and Basistha forest administrative units to deploy approximately 1,600 personnel from the Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) for election duty scheduled for April 9, 2026. These officials were instructed to mobilize and report to the Additional Director General of Police by April 3, 2026.

The retired IAS and IFS officers, along with conservationists, expressed grave concern over this order, stating that utilizing the AFPF in this manner violates the legal and administrative norms set forth by the ECI and the Supreme Court. They said the reference Annexure B of the ECI guidelines, which stipulates that territorial forest forces and serving forest officials, including senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, should not be requisitioned for election-related duties.