Congress leaders camps in Assam ahead of poll results, expresses confidence of forming govt

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the Assam Assembly election results on May 4, the Congress has rushed senior leaders to the state, expressing confidence of victory and aiming to safeguard its candidates.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh attended a meeting of the Congress-led six-party Opposition alliance in Guwahati on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar said the people of Assam had voted for change. “All of us will be on alert and we will see if we need to protect our candidates. You know that they try to do a lot of mischiefs. They have already tried to approach us. They have a fear of losing this election, so they are trying to approach our people,” he said, referring to the ruling BJP.

“If they were so confident, then they would not have tried to contact any of us. The Congress and its alliance partners are confident that we will have a new government in Assam,” he added, rejecting exit poll predictions of 88 to 100 seats for the NDA.

Assam has 126 Assembly seats.

Shivakumar said leaders have issued directions to alliance partners for counting day. “We know that the official machinery will be misused. We have guided them what needs to be done. We will have a legal room in Delhi and another in Guwahati."