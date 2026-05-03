Assam sets up 52 counting centres across 35 districts as fate of 722 candidates to be decided

As Assam gears up for the counting of Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has put in place an extensive high-security arrangement at counting centres where the fate of 722 candidates across all 126 constituencies will be decided.
Counting will begin on Monday with postal ballots at 8:00 AM, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 AM across dedicated tables, with 14 tables assigned per counting centre.
The Election Commission has designated 52 counting locations spread across 35 districts, turning universities, colleges, schools, and administrative offices into key counting hubs.
Prominent venues include Bodoland University in Kokrajhar, Bhattadev University in Bajali, Nalbari College, and Karimganj College. Several Higher Secondary and Multi-Purpose schools are also being used, including Govt Boys HS & MP School in Kokrajhar and Dawson HS & MP School in Nagaon.
In districts such as Goalpara, Majuli, and Dima Hasao, counting will take place at the respective District Commissioner’s offices. Other major facilities include the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati (Kamrup Metro) and the Inter-State Truck Terminal in Cachar.
All counting centres are under multi-layered security arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure process.
In Lakhimpur district, a three-tier security cordon has been set up at the Lakhimpur Government Higher Secondary School to safeguard counting for five Assembly constituencies. Deputy Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav said the administration is fully prepared for what he described as a 126-seat battle that will determine whether the BJP-led alliance secures a historic third consecutive term.
In Sivasagar district, 391 officials have been deployed to oversee counting in the Demow, Sivasagar, and Nazira constituencies. The district administration has completed all preparations for the counting process across these three constituencies.
Authorities have made special arrangements for postal ballot counting in line with election protocols, which will be prioritised at the start of the process.
Assam voted in the first phase of elections on April 9. The BJP-led alliance is seeking a third consecutive term in a state traditionally considered a Congress stronghold.
The Congress has formed a six-party alliance to prevent a split in the anti-BJP vote and present a united front in the state, which has 126 Assembly seats.
Exit polls have indicated an advantage for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Axis My India projected 88 to 100 seats for the NDA and 24 to 36 seats for the Congress-led alliance.
JVC projected 88 to 101 seats for the NDA, 23 to 33 for the Congress-led alliance, with 0 to 2 seats for AIUDF and three for others. Matrize projected 85 to 95 seats for the NDA, 25 to 32 for the Congress-led alliance, and 6 to 12 seats for others.
(With inputs from ANI)