Assam sets up 52 counting centres across 35 districts as fate of 722 candidates to be decided

As Assam gears up for the counting of Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India has put in place an extensive high-security arrangement at counting centres where the fate of 722 candidates across all 126 constituencies will be decided.

Counting will begin on Monday with postal ballots at 8:00 AM, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 AM across dedicated tables, with 14 tables assigned per counting centre.

The Election Commission has designated 52 counting locations spread across 35 districts, turning universities, colleges, schools, and administrative offices into key counting hubs.

Prominent venues include Bodoland University in Kokrajhar, Bhattadev University in Bajali, Nalbari College, and Karimganj College. Several Higher Secondary and Multi-Purpose schools are also being used, including Govt Boys HS & MP School in Kokrajhar and Dawson HS & MP School in Nagaon.

In districts such as Goalpara, Majuli, and Dima Hasao, counting will take place at the respective District Commissioner’s offices. Other major facilities include the Maniram Dewan Trade Centre in Guwahati (Kamrup Metro) and the Inter-State Truck Terminal in Cachar.