Assam delivers NDA hat-trick as identity politics, welfare and Opposition drift blunt anti-incumbency

GUWAHATI: The much-discussed “undercurrent” against the ruling dispensation in Assam ultimately proved illusory, as the BJP-led NDA not only held its ground but secured a third consecutive term, effectively neutralising anti-incumbency in a state where electoral fatigue is often decisive.

A six-party Opposition alliance, led by the Congress, had sought to consolidate anti-BJP sentiment into a unified challenge. But the effort came too late and lacked cohesion. While the BJP had been preparing for the electoral battle over a full five-year cycle, the Congress entered it weakened, organisationally depleted by defections and strategically constrained, with alliance-building finalised only weeks before polling.

The BJP’s campaign rested on a calibrated blend of development messaging and identity politics. On one hand, it foregrounded infrastructure expansion, welfare delivery, and governance reforms, on the other it sharpened anxieties around illegal immigration and land encroachment, particularly targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims, often referred to in political discourse as “Miyas.” The party repeatedly warned that a defeat would reopen the door to what it described as demographic and territorial pressures.

Central to this strategy was Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, whose political messaging over the past five years has consistently revolved around the issue of illegal immigration. His rhetoric, seen as polarising, signalled a willingness to deprioritise Muslim electoral support, which constitutes roughly a third of Assam’s population. This posture was reinforced during the campaign by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who accused previous Congress governments of “normalising” infiltration and pledged decisive action against identified infiltrators if the NDA returned to power.

Such positioning enabled the BJP to consolidate a broad Hindu vote base, particularly among indigenous communities concerned about land rights and demographic change. The government’s eviction drives, targeting alleged encroachments on government and Satra lands, were touted as corrective measures. Officials claim that over 1.5 lakh bighas were reclaimed, a move that found support among sections of the electorate wary of shifting population patterns.