'Historic win': Himanta says voters backed development, ‘Nari Shakti’ and identity

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the NDA’s landslide victory in the Assembly elections was a vote for development, “Nari Shakti”, Assamese identity, and the vision of a “Viksit” Assam.

Addressing the media, he said it was a historic win, marking the first instance of an alliance securing more than 100 seats in the state.

“The huge mandate reflects the mood of the people — from Barak to Brahmaputra, and Upper to Lower Assam — who firmly stood with the narrative of development and identity,” he said.

Thanking the people for reposing their trust in the BJP, he said the party’s efforts to place Assam among the country’s top five states would continue with greater vigour.

Attacking the Congress, he said people had punished the party for its alleged “dirty politics” over the late music icon Zubeen Garg.

“I do not think Zubeen Garg was an issue in the elections. I had always believed he was above politics. The inclusion of the Zubeen Garg issue in the Congress manifesto only took the party away from the people. I feel people punished the Congress for such dirty politics,” Sarma said.