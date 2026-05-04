‘Three Gogois’ unite in Assam but fail to make electoral impact

GUWAHATI: The coming together of the “3 Gogois” had gained a lot of traction in Assam’s public sphere this election, but it failed to prevent the inevitable.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, who all belong to the Ahom community, united ahead of the polls, with their sights particularly set on Upper Assam.

Upper Assam, when combined with Dhemaji, Lakhimpur and Biswanath districts of northern Assam, has 36 of the state’s 126 Assembly constituencies. The Congress-led six-party opposition front had banked heavily on the region, considering its large Ahom population.

However, not just the Ahoms, but even non-Ahom voters rejected these opposition parties. They could win barely two seats in the region — one by Raijor Dal and another by Congress. Akhil managed to retain his Sivasagar seat, but Gaurav and Lurinjyoti lost from Jorhat and Khowang seats respectively.

Ahead of the elections, Upper Assam witnessed separate mega rallies organised by communities, including the Ahoms, demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.