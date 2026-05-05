PM Modi likely to attend Assam oath-taking ceremony, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the Assam oath-taking ceremony.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Modi was unable to attend the swearing-in ceremony last time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The BJP and our workers would want him to come this time. If he comes, we cannot fix the date. He will come at his convenience. That is why I think we will need two to three more days for discussions on the oath-taking ceremony,” Sarma said.

The BJP on Tuesday appointed party leader Jagat Prakash Nadda as the central observer for the election of the Assam BJP Legislature Party leader. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has been appointed as the central co-observer for the process.

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the duo would take part in meetings of the BJP Legislature Party and NDA Legislature Party for the election of their leaders.