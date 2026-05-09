Gogoi sets 2029 Lok Sabha pitch from now, urges Assam Congress to rebuild after poll setback

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday called upon party workers to begin preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections immediately, stressing the need for sustained grassroots engagement and stronger organisational outreach.

Addressing party workers after a detailed review of the Congress party’s performance in the recent Assam Assembly elections, Gogoi said the party must intensify its role in highlighting public grievances and holding the government accountable.

“The responsibility of standing beside the people of Assam, highlighting their problems and pointing out the wrong policies of the government has now increased significantly,” he said.

He urged workers to start preparing “from today itself” for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, adding that the party would soon launch public outreach programmes following a comprehensive internal review. He also said extensive discussions with frontal and affiliated organisations would begin from next Monday, with the responsibility assigned to the party’s general secretary for immediate follow-up action.